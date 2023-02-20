United Bank Sells 581 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

United Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,433 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.66. 4,985,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.59. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

