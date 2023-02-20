United Bank Sells 1,351 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

United Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

ZBH stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.97. 1,026,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,876. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

