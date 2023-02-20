United Bank Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.4% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.74. 3,564,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,503. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

