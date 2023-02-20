United Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

United Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 232,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 198,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.91. 2,488,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.