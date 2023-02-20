United Bank Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

United Bank trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.3% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,027 shares of company stock worth $29,119,102. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,401,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $417.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

