United Bank Buys 690 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. 7,320,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102,712. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

