United Bank Acquires 417 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 53,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

ADI stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average is $160.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

