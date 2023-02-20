Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.47 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.47 billion and approximately $271.98 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.17 or 0.00029570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00401978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000824 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.06111094 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 613 active market(s) with $152,235,644.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

