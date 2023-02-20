UMA (UMA) Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00009191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $155.09 million and $35.80 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

