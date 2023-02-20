Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RARE. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.47.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. 812,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,727. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 97.60% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

