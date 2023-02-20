Ultra Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Ultra has a total market cap of $73.63 million and $1.31 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,365.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00561688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00174140 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00052738 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000811 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003514 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25016218 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $841,730.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

