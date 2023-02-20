UBS Group Trims Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Target Price to $48.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.86.

RPRX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,882. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $840,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $840,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,302 shares of company stock valued at $13,434,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,150 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

