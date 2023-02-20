UBS Group Trims CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Target Price to $100.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $104.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CF traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,579. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $72.54 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.