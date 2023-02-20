UBS Group Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $128.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.93. 924,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,555. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 322,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.