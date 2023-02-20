UBS Group Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $128.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.7 %

OC stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.93. 924,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Tobam purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.