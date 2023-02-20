U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $64.71 on Thursday. U-Haul has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40.

In related news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $7,553,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $7,553,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Grogan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 721,835 shares of company stock worth $44,422,732. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

