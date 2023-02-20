Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.00.

NYSE:TYL traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.60. 630,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,639. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.00 and a 200 day moving average of $341.04. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $453.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

