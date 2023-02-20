Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.00.
Tyler Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:TYL traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.60. 630,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,639. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.00 and a 200 day moving average of $341.04. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $453.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
Read More
