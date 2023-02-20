Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

NYSE TWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 710,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $43,103.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,786.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $43,103.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after buying an additional 641,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,865,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after buying an additional 312,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 268,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

