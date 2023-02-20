Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $88.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO traded down $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,330,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,103. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

