Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Shares of TWLO opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

