Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.30.
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of TWLO opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
