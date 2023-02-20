Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $176.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after buying an additional 279,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,063,000 after buying an additional 44,860 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 14.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

