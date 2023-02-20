Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRIP. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.13.

TRIP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

