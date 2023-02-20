Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRIP. Wolfe Research lowered Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 4,299,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

