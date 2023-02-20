Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.42.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
