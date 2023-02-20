Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 0.8 %

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

