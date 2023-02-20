Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

TPH stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

