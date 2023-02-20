Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean Stock Down 6.4 %

RIG stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.