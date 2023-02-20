Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RIG stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.93.
In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
