Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.08.
Trade Desk Price Performance
TTD stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
