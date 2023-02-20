Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.