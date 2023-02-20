Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $72.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.08.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of TTD stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 8,217,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.