Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $72.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.08.
Trade Desk Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of TTD stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 8,217,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
