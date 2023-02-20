TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price target on TPG in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.81.

TPG Trading Up 1.1 %

TPG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 818,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,524. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a PE ratio of -168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. TPG’s payout ratio is -519.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TPG by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TPG by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TPG by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

