Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,436,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

