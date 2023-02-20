Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 257,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 537,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 45.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 242,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $183.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.82. The company has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.