Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.99. 2,827,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

