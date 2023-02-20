Tower Bridge Advisors Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 429.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 52,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Broadcom by 93.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.3% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.95 on Monday, reaching $595.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,309. The company has a market capitalization of $248.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

