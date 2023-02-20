Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Argus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $360.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.52. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.38%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

Get Rating

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

