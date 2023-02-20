Tower Bridge Advisors Has $16.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,424 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,606,000 after acquiring an additional 696,008 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,692.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

