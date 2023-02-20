Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$123.71.

TSE TIH opened at C$112.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.58. The stock has a market cap of C$9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,529 shares in the company, valued at C$19,229,958. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

