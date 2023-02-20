Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Mizuho

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Toast Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 17,489,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,626,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock worth $154,792,689 in the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Toast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

