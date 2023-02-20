Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a peer perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,489,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock valued at $154,792,689 over the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 214.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.