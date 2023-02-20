Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TOST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $19.48. 17,489,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,221. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $631,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $34,784,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock worth $154,792,689. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

