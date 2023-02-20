Tlwm Purchases 4,380 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tlwm lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,674. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Down 2.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Shares of CVX opened at $162.85 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $130.52 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $314.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

