Tlwm Has $658,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tlwm increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

