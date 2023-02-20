Tlwm Grows Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tlwm lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 120.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,332 shares of company stock worth $2,143,235 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

NYSE J opened at $121.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

