Threshold Price Reaches $0.0446 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $446.25 million and approximately $132.03 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00019085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00215402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,952.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,495,841,494.506546 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04489445 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $129,576,933.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

