Threshold Price Hits $0.0451 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $450.69 million and $121.16 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00018972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00216818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,427.07 or 1.00000446 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002623 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,495,771,925.995095 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04405142 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $83,360,534.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

