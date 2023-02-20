Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Takes $151,000 Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 630,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 668,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $71,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 446,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,559.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trinity Capital news, COO Gerald Harder purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $71,536.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,559.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,225 shares of company stock worth $430,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 3.2 %

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of TRIN stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.10. 342,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,036. The firm has a market cap of $495.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.59. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

