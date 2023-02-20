Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 44,157 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,157 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FINS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 22.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after buying an additional 199,280 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 217.2% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 73,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 52,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%.

