Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 621,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,558. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

