Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. 27,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,745. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.