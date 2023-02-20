Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AerSale worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AerSale by 267.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 47.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity at AerSale

AerSale Stock Performance

In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASLE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. 177,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,736. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.44.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

