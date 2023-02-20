Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund makes up approximately 0.9% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $248,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $342,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 60.5% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

EMO stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,879. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,005 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $153,953.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,072,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,765,264.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 237,428 shares of company stock worth $7,109,031 over the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

